Patana: In a shocking incident, a newborn was allegedly declared as ‘dead’ by doctors treating an expectant mother. The doctors at Karanjia sub-divisional hospital in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district failed to carry out necessary verification soon after birth of the baby boy Wednesday evening.

Later, the baby boy was found alive at the burial ground.

The woman who delivered the male child has been identified as Raimani and the man who fathered as Sania Munda from remote Khadikapada village under Saharpada block of Keonjhar district.

A source said that, while the woman was still undergoing treatment at the health facility, the upset father Sania carried the baby in a bag and arranged for burial at their village. After digging a pit they were about to bury the newborn in it. Surprisingly, the weak and feeble newborn was found to be breathing and crying in a very low pitch.

Also read: Odisha registers 10,368 new Covid-19 cases; 1,090 below 18 years

Later, the family members rushed to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital again. The baby was taken to the hospital for health check-up. Hundreds of locals demanded proper treatment of the newborn.

Tension ran high as the villagers assembled in front of it and raised voices against alleged carelessness of the hospital authorities.

“Some staff of the hospital completed the formalities and packed the baby boy in a bag. When we offered prayers and picked up the newborn for burial, we found the boy alive. We rushed to the hospital for treatment,” paternal aunt of the baby Bela Munda said.

The baby boy is undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and his health condition of is stated to be critical.

An investigation into the incident will be ordered and verification of the records will be conducted, the hospital authorities informed.

When contacted, superintendent of the Karanjia sub-divisional hospital Akshaya Kumar Kar said, “A matron has been instructed to inspect the health condition of the newborn boy and also to get him checked-up by a peditrician. A conclusion can be drawn regarding the allegation, after conducting a detailed investigation into the incident.”

PNN