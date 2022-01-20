Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 10,368 new Covid-19 cases, of which 1,090 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,77,462. Active caseload in the state now stands at 88,346.

Odisha also reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,501 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported six (06) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (five). It was followed by Ganjam and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Out of the total 10,368 new infections, 6,015 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,353 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 11,607 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 3,036 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,505 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (136), Balasore (304), Bargarh (152), Bhadrak (129), Bolangir (253), Boudh (76), Cuttack (940), Deogarh (78), Dhenkanal (83), Gajapati (100), Ganjam (87), Jagatsinghpur (165), Jajpur (290), Jharsuguda (157), Kalahandi (194), Kandhamal (83), Kendrapara (106), Keonjhar (123), Koraput (202), Malkangiri (58), Mayurbhanj (165), Nabarangpur (162), Nayagarh (149), Nuapada (196), Puri (140), Rayagada (208), Sambalpur (247) and Subarnapur (180).

The State Pool reported 664 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,69,16,297 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 6,785.

PNN