Bhubaneswar: Stray dogs were seen carrying the lifeless body of a newborn male child near Paikanagar Canal Road within the Nayapalli police station limits, late Wednesday night. Injury marks were found on the lower limbs and abdomen of the body following recovery, suggesting it had been mauled by the dogs. IIC Nayapalli police station Satyaranjan Pradhan said the newborn’s parents have not yet been identified. It is suspected that they abandoned the newborn near the canal after which dogs picked the body. “We have registered a case of unnatural death.

CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to identify the person/s who dumped the body,” he added. Pradhan said late Wednesday night locals in Paikangar noticed street dogs howling persistently near the canal.

Upon inquiry, they discovered a few dogs carrying a newborn’s motionless body. They immediately chased away the strays and alerted the police, as well as the ambulance, for help, Pradhan added.