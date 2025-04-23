Chandigarh: A 26-year-old Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who got married April 16, from Haryana’s Karnal city, was among the victims killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was on honeymoon in Pahalgam when the tragedy took place. His wife, Himanshi, hails from Gurugram.

His wedding reception was solemnised April 19. Hailing from Bhusli village in Karnal district, Narwal was currently living in Sector 7 in Karnal city.

He had joined the Navy three years ago.

“We were just having bhelpuri… and then a gunman shot my husband. The gunman said my husband was not a Muslim and then shot him,” the officer’s wife said.

Lieutenant Narwal’s next-door neighbour, Seema, told the media that Vinay got married with great celebrations.

“The festivities went on for 10 days. He was a lovely boy. He did engineering and later cleared the Navy exam to become a Class I officer. They were planning a honeymoon in Switzerland, but since he couldn’t get leave, they went to Kashmir instead. It all happened so suddenly, like someone’s evil eye struck them.”

“We got the news last night. I can’t imagine what his family is going through. His twin sister and father have gone to bring his body back.”

“We saw videos where a girl was crying and saying that she pleaded with the terrorists to kill her too, but they told her ‘we are sparing you so you can go tell Modi what happened’,” she added.

Another neighbour said, “He was married just a few days back; four days ago it was his reception and there was a celebration all over here. Today, we come to know that terrorists have killed him.”

Initial reports said Lieutenant Narwal was shot in the chest, neck and left arm and was brought dead to the hospital. A defence spokesperson said the Indian Navy officer was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack while on leave.

IANS