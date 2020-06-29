Bhubaneswar: A newly recruited Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer was found hanging in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhilash Swarup Mohapatra. The 33-year-old Mohapatra hailed from Titilagarh in Bolangir district and was supposed to join service today June 29. Mohapatra, who is survived by his wife and a daughter, was found hanging in his rented house in Dumduma area under Khandagiri police limits.

Police officials have been alerted and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of his untimely demise. The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

The authorities are suspecting family tensions as one of the reasons behind his death. However, no complaints have been registered alleging murder or foul play by relatives.

PNN