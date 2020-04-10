Montevideo: Neymar would always be welcome back at Barcelona, said striker Luis Suarez. The Brazilian’s return to the Spanish champions has picked up steam again after reports emerged that Neymar is interested to push for a move in the summer transfer window.

“Everybody knows ‘Ney’, we all know the affection we have for him in the dressing room,” Suarez told Mundo Deportivo Wednesday.

“His ability is indisputable and he still has so much to show. He will always be welcome in the changing room, we appreciate him a lot.”

Barcelona was Neymar’s first club in Europe and with them, the 28-year-old won two LaLiga titles, three Copa del Reys and the Champions League once. He also formed a lethal attacking trio with Suarez and club captain Lionel Messi and finished third in 2015 Ballon d’Or race behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar moved to PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million Euros but is yet to hit the heights that was expected off him in the French capital.

His desire to move back to Barcelona and his publicised push for the transfer that eventually failed turned him into a villain in the eyes of the PSG supporters. He however scored in their recent victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16 before football in Europe was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

IANS