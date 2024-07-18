Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the state government to constitute a committee that would look into the allegations of illegal sand mining at Chikhili under Ambabhona tehsil of Bargarh district and submit a report within four weeks. With a senior scientist of Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Bargarh mining officer and district Collector as its members, the committee would inspect the site and submit a fact-finding report within four weeks regarding the allegations, the Eastern Zone Bench of NGT said Tuesday.

“The district Collector shall be the Nodal Office for all logistic purposes and for filing counter affidavit bringing on record the committee report,” the bench said while posting the next hearing for August 30, 2024. The NGT move came while hearing a plea filed by senior advocate Sankar Prasad Pani on behalf of Fakir Mohan Patel of Prakashpur under Ambabhona tehsil of Bargarh. The petitioner has informed the environment watchdog that illegal sand mining was being carried out at Chikhili. “Following allegations, the mining officer of Bargarh, along with police officials, raided the sand stock and penalised him for 1,000cm of sand June 6. The miner, accordingly, paid Rs 2,10,000 as a fine June 11 this year,” Pani said. He said following further complaints, the mining officer June 22 found a huge sand stock. “Though the officer was urged to check more sires, he declined to claim jurisdiction issues,” the petitioner said. He said that the bridge near which the illegal sand mining was taking place connects Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts. The miner also transports sand to Jharsuguda. Besides, on the day of raid, the officer found use of machine for sand quarrying and loading in trucks. But he did not initiate any action in this regard,” the petitioner said. “The illegal mining has caused a loss of at least Rs 10 crore to the state exchequer,” Pani said.