Bhubaneswar: Expressing displeasure over inaction to stop illegal activities along Mahanadi riverbed and floodplain in Cuttack, the NGT has constituted a joint committee to examine the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

The order was issued by the NGT, Principal Bench, while hearing a petition filed by Shailesh Sahoo. “We constitute a Joint Committee comprising representatives of Additional PCCF (C), MoEF & CC Regional Office, Bhubaneswar and the Chief Secretary, and ACS, Forest, Environment and Climate Change dept, Odisha… to look into the grievances and also the aspects highlighted by this Tribunal in the orders already passed,” it said.

PNN