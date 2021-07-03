Bhubaneswar: The eastern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the state government and other stakeholders in connection with alleged illegal stone quarry under Sanakhemundi tehsil of Ganjam district.

Earlier, a petition was filed by one Satrughana Jena before the NGT alleging that the stone quarry operations at Sata Dhangudi Hill were in contravention of the conditions set while granting environmental clearance to the project.

The petitioner had alleged that the quarry was being undertaken beyond the permissible areas without any approval of mining plan and without environmental clearance and consent to operate. The petitioner also alleged threat to local biodiversity due to the quarry activities in the area.

The tribunal has admitted the case for hearing and issued notices to the state government, the miner and other stakeholders concerned. “The matter requires consideration. Issue notice to the state respondents, returnable within four weeks,” the order said.

The NGT also directed for formation of a committee to look into the matter and inform the tribunal after conducting an inspection at the site. “We are also of the view that it will be necessary to constitute a committee comprising the Ganjam Collector, senior scientist from Odisha State Pollution Control Board, senior scientist from State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), senior scientist from Integrated Regional Office of Ministry of Environment and Forests, Bhubaneswar,” the order said.

The Odisha State Environment Impact Assessment Authority would be the nodal authority for all logistic purposes, the tribunal ordered.

The committee has been entrusted with the task of enquiring into the allegations of excessive mining, mining beyond permissible limits, environmental degradation on account of alleged illegal stone mining and also estimation of environmental compensation liable to be paid by the miner if accusations are found right.

The joint panel will also find out if the project was within any eco-sensitive zone of Lakhari Valley Sanctuary and also if there were any lack of approvals for the project.