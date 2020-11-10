Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the suspension of illegal sand mining along Baitarani river in Jajpur district.

The order came after a petition was filed by Sarat Chandra Mohapatra in the tribunal citing gross violation of environment norms and threats to the river and nearby villages. An NGT-mediated committee formed to inspect the site also had given adverse reports against the errant miner.

In its written order, the tribunal said, “Having regard to the above facts and circumstances, we are of the view that sand mining has not been carried out in accordance with the law. For this reason, we direct the miner to cease further mining operation until appropriate clearances are obtained.”

The tribunal has also asked the government committee constituted through the NGT order to find out defiance of established rules in terms of adequate approvals from the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB). It also asked the panel to penalise the errant miner in case the allegations come true and violations of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms are established.

“The Committee shall further examine as to whether the lessee had obtained ‘Consent to Operate’ from the State PCB for the period commencing from 28.03.2016 until now or till such date mining was being undertaken,” it said.

The order also added, “If it is found that ‘Consent to Operate’ had not been obtained or if obtained, its validity had expired, appropriate action in accordance with law be taken against the lessee for recovery of environmental compensation for carrying out illegal sand mining to be assessed as per the guideline prepared by the CPCB.”

The aggrieved petitioner had told the NGT that the miner had been deploying excavators for sand mining when permission was only for manual mining. It was also alleged the miner had been undertaking excessive mining and also mining outside the legally allotted areas.

It was also alleged that due to the activities of the miner, the flow of the river was obstructed and diverted while mining activities were also done close to the embankment in violation of the norms. The government inspection committee said that the errant miner was a habitual offender.