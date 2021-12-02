Bhubaneswar: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will soon build a one kilometre-long flyover with underpass in Sambalpur district to facilitate convenient movement of elephants.

This was informed by chief general manager of NHAI-Odisha Ram Prasad Panda Thursday. This underpass will help the pachyderms to cross busy highway without any hindrance, the official stated.

“A flyover with underpass will soon come up between Rairakhol and Sambalpur to facilitate convenient movement of elephants. Vehicular traffic will move on the flyover while the elephants will take their traditional path underneath the structure,” the CGM Panda said.

Second flyover which is also on the anvil will be 532 metre-long. It has been proposed to be built between Pallahara and Keonjhar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state witnessed much debate in September last year pertaining to protection of elephants in different districts of Odisha. Presently, the state has around 14 corridors.

Expressing its concern over encroachment of corridors, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently sought a report from government.

PNN