Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take appropriate action within eight weeks in connection with recovery of skeletal remains of a woman from a seized car on Janla police outpost premises, on the outskirts of the City here, in February this year.

Earlier, the twin city Commissionerate Police had released a sketch of the woman and put up posters at various strategic points in order to establish her identity. The sketch was reportedly prepared by a Bangalore-based private forensic consultant after examination of the skeletal remains.

Notably, the skeletal remains of a 45-year-old woman were found in a four-wheeler that was seized by Berhampur police in 2019 in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case. They had left behind the vehicle on Janla police outpost premises as its driver had fled and they had no key.

The incident came to the fore after the Berhampur police sought its release from Janla outpost in February. The matter was, however, taken up by the authorities only recently after the media got a whiff about the incident and enquired about it.

An assistant sub-inspector, who was also in-charge of the police outpost, was suspended for dereliction of duty as the police were clueless as to how and when the incident happened.