Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Odisha Chief Secretary to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for providing compensation and support to the families of those deceased and injured due to lightning and thunderstorms in the state.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order last Friday. In its order, the NHRC observed that “Tripathy had suggested several steps in detail to reduce the fatalities and injuries from lightning.”

The complainant also stressed to formulate an SOP for providing compensation and support to the victims’ families.

“Since the Odisha government has been working to reduce the fatalities, the NHRC is of the view that suggestions submitted by the complainant, may be considered by the Government of Odisha, for further policy framing in this regard,” the directive said.

The petitioner raised the issue of death due to lightning and thunderstorms and said incidents of death due to lightning and thunderbolts have been reported from Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal districts.

He, however, regretted that the government has not yet made any action plan to minimise the lightning-related deaths, he added.

Pursuant to the notice of the NHRC, the state government in its reply submitted, “Village level street play/folk dance on lightning awareness, rallies with banners on ‘dos and don’ts’ in Odia language are being taken out for raising awareness on lightning and thunderstorm.”

“School and College level awareness programmes on lightning and thunderstorms, awareness meetings with SHG members and local youth club/association/NGO/CBO are going on. Lightning and thunderstorm awareness meetings with ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been conducted to provide early warning on lightning and thunderstorms,” it added.

‘Lightning’ per se has been recognised as a Natural Calamity u/s 3 (1) of the Odisha Relief Code and has been categorised as “State Specific Disaster” by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Tripathy in his rejoinder suggested several steps in detail to reduce the fatalities and injuries from lightning such as public awareness creation and spread of education.

The petitioner further suggested formulating a clear and effective SOP for providing compensation and support to the victims’ families.

