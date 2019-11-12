Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Director General of State Police to initiate appropriate action against erring traffic and police officials who remained mute spectators to the members of ruling party when they violated traffic rules during a political rally at Bhadrak September 9. This had happened when the state government was yet to announce the three-month breather on the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act in the state.

While hearing a complaint filed by human rights activist Pratap Chandra Mohanty, the commission asked the DGP to submit the action taken report in this regard within two months from the receipt of the order. The traffic and civil police officials failed in performing their duties.

According to sources, the district unit of the ruling party organised a bikers’ rally from the new bus stand to municipality Kalyan Mandap on the occasion of the Bhadrak tour of the law minister Partap Jena September 9. Nearly all members of the party who took part in the rally were found driving without wearing helmets, mandatory according to traffic rules.

The local MLA and other party heavyweights also allegedly flouted traffic rules in the presence of the law minister himself. They were not wearing seatbelts while travelling in their SUVs and cars.

Traffic cops and police officials doing law and order duty neither advised the violators to drive with safety headgears on nor did they take legal action against them.

The state government had publicised the new traffic rules coming into effect across the state from September 1. However, the party workers openly flouted the rules even as the whole state was simmering with anger over the hefty fines levied on common man. The issue was highlighted by several newspapers.

Mohanty moved NHRC seeking action against police officials present there for letting the traffic offenders go scot-free. Mohnty also alleged in his petition to the NHRC that similar incidents of brazen flouting of traffic rules by politicians were reported in the media. He argued that it was violation of basic human rights of common citizens.