Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education department and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kendrapara to immediately submit the probe report into the allegations regarding the revelation of the identity of a minor sexual abuse victim by the block education officer (BEO) of Mahakalpada.

The commission had sought the report while hearing a plea by a local RTI activist October 10. However, the officials did not submit any report on the matter during the stipulated time period which shows their apathy and lackadaisical approach towards such a sensitive issue, it was alleged.

Hence, the commission has again directed the authorities to send the report within four weeks unless they would be ordered for personal appearance.

According to sources, the victim, a Class VII student of an upper primary school was allegedly called to the school kitchen by a teacher during a programme at the school. Later, he touched her sensitive parts inappropriately. The incident sparked outrage in the locality when the girl revealed the matter before her parents.

The parents, committee members of the school and other villagers staged a protest before the BEO office at Mahalkalpada demanding dismissal of the accused teacher. The incident and subsequent protests before the BEO were highlighted by the media.

The BEO placed the teacher under suspension and informed the media about the development. However, he committed a blunder by mentioning the name and identity of the victim in the suspension letter of the teacher which he shared with the media persons in gross violation of the various Supreme Court orders and guidelines.

Subsequently, a rights activist moved the NHRC seeking action against the BEO for the blunder that brought humiliation to the victim and the family October 4. Later, the rights body sought reports from the authorities in connection with the allegations.