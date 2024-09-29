Keonjhar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Chief Secretary and sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the plight and sufferings of the villagers, especially from the Tribal and SC communities living in mining-affected areas in Keonjhar district.

Taking cognisance of the petition filed by lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC September 19 ordered to submit the ATR within four weeks.

Sources said that the commission has received a complaint on different issues of difficulties being faced by the people in Keonjhar district due to mining. The complainant has alleged that the people indulged in mining activities as workers are forced to live in pathetic conditions.

There are no proper roads, drinking water, school and employment opportunities for them. The complainant has stated that the administration is solely responsible as no social welfare schemes are functioning in the area and the rights of the people, mostly STs, are being grossly violated. The complainant has requested the commission to intervene in the matter.

The petitioner has drawn the attention of the NHRC on the plethora of sufferings and deprivation of basic human rights of the villagers residing near the mining areas in the district. He pointed out the quality of life and the prevalent degraded environment in the district.

“The Commission shall be constrained to invoke coercive process u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 calling for a personal appearance of the authority concerned for submission of the report, in case the report is not received within the stipulated time,” the NHRC added in its order.

PNN