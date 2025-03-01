Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretary regarding human rights violations and the displacement of over 4,000 people, mostly from Scheduled Tribe communities, due to the construction of the Chheligada Irrigation Project in the Gajapati district.

The NHRC issued the directive Thursday in response to a complaint filed by human rights defender Radhakanta Tripathy.

In his petition, Tripathy alleged that over 4,000 people, primarily from Scheduled Tribe communities, were forced to leave their villages without proper rehabilitation or compensation from the Odisha government, violating their fundamental rights.

He further stated that only 24 out of 175 displaced families have been rehabilitated, exacerbating the socio-economic vulnerabilities of the affected communities, who are struggling to access basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare.

The complainant urged the apex rights body’s intervention to safeguard the rights of the displaced individuals.

He called for an investigation into the matter, proper rehabilitation, consultation with affected communities in accordance with the principles of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC), and long-term monitoring of rehabilitation schemes and their implementation.

The NHRC directed the Chief Secretary to examine the issue and submit a report within 15 days, treating the matter as highly urgent.

Notably, the Chheligada Medium Irrigation Project (MIP) is being constructed across the Badjhore River, a tributary of the Vamsadhara River, near the village Chheligada in the R Udayagiri block of the Gajapati district.

The multipurpose project envisages the construction of a 250m long and 30m high dam with a central spillway. Apart from irrigation for 6,000 hectares of farmlands in the Ganjam and Gajapati districts, this project will also provide drinking water to Berhampur City.

Additionally, 36 MW electricity can be produced through a mini hydro project in three places, Shiali Loti, Kankata and Dekili, in the Gajapati district.

PNN