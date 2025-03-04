Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered an on-spot inquiry into the death of a Nepalese girl student at KIIT University in Odisha and asked its officials to submit a report by March 10.

The NHRC issued the order while acting on a complaint that 20-year-old Prakriti Lamsal died allegedly by suicide in her hostel room February 16.

The commission said that the investigation should be held by the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, the commission directs the Registrar (Law) to proceed for an inquiry in KIIT University, Bhubaneswar to conduct an on-spot inquiry along with a team consisting of two officers from the investigation division, one not below the rank of SSP and one officer/official from Law Division, and submit its inquiry report to the Commission by 10th March, 2025,” the NHRC order said.

Complainant Ashutosh B, in his petition, alleged that Lamsal, a Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University, had faced harassment by her ex-boyfriend and that the university’s International Relations Office (IRO) had neglected her complaints, leading to her tragic suicide.

The complainant also claimed that protests by Nepalese students, who sought justice in the incident, were met with verbal abuse, threats, and physical assault by KIIT officials and security guards.

The petitioner also urged the commission to take action against KIIT officials, including founder Achyuta Samanta, for their “failure to address harassment complaints and their involvement in the exploitation of tribal students”.

Prakriti, a third-year Computer Science student at KIIT, was found dead in a hostel room of the university on the evening of February 16.

The police arrested one engineering student of the varsity on the charge of abutment, and he is been in judicial custody since February 17.

Ten employees of KIIT were apprehended on the charge of physical assault, verbal abuse and eviction of Nepalese students from the hostel for staging protests and demanding justice over the girl’s suicide.

The KIIT authorities tendered an apology over the incident.

The state government has set up a high-level committee to probe into the KIIT incident.

The Odisha government and KIIT authorities have urged the Nepalese students to return to campus and join their studies with the assurance of safety and dignity.

Earlier, seeking a detailed probe, the Nepal NHRC had also urged its Indian counterpart to look after the matter.

