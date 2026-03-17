Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg to submit a report on the devastating fire at government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack that has claimed 12 lives.

While hearing a complaint lodged by one Manoj Jena, the NHRC Monday directed the chief secretary to submit the report within 15 days.

The complainant has drawn the attention of the commission to the fire incident that occurred in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the trauma care centre at the hospital early Monday.

The fire reportedly broke out due to a suspected electrical short circuit in the ICU located on the first floor of the casualty department building.

About 23 patients were being treated in the ICU at the time of the incident. Of them, 12 patients have died, and four others are under treatment in a critical condition.

“The complainant alleges gross negligence and lack of adequate fire safety measures by the authorities of the hospital. Further, the rescue operations were allegedly delayed,” the NHRC noted.

The complainant prayed for the commission’s intervention to institute a high-level inquiry and take action against the responsible authorities. He also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased and Rs 50 lakh for the injured persons.

Jena also requested the formulation of safety guidelines to prevent such incidents in future.

The commission noted that the allegations levelled in the complaint are serious violations of the human rights of the victims.

Accordingly, the NHRC directed its registry to send a copy of the complaint to the chief secretary of Odisha to examine the matter and submit the report expeditiously within a period of 15 days.