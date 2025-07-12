Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the district magistrate (DM) of Khurda and the special secretary of Home department within one week in connection with a mishap at Lingaraj Temple in the City in February. The NHRC move came while hearing a petition filed by rights activist Akhand.

The petitioner informed the commission that servitor Jogendra Samartha, while carrying the sacred ‘Mahadeepa’ (holy lamp) to the peak of the 11th-century temple on Mahashivaratri in February this year, sustained critical injuries after falling from a height of nearly 20 feet. Akhand said the incident highlighted the absence of safety measures for servitors who routinely undertake high-risk climbs in temples such as Lingaraj Temple and Srimandir in Puri to perform traditional rituals. Despite being state-managed temples, there is a glaring lack of safety equipment like helmets or other protective gear, thereby endangering their lives. Such neglect amounts to a violation of their fundamental right to life and safety,” the petitioner maintained.

The petitioner also urged the NHRC to ensure the introduction of mandatory safety gear and protective protocols for servitors, conduct an independent inquiry into the Lingaraj Temple incident, ensure adequate compensation to the injured servitor, and issue preventive directions to safeguard the rights and lives of all temple servitors. The matter has been listed for hearing during the NHRC’s camp sitting/open hearing scheduled for July 21, 2025 in Bhubaneswar. The commission has also directed that all officials concerned, the complainant, and the victim or their representatives be present during the hearing. Radha Kishan Sharma, Special Secretary, Home Department, has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordinating the participation of the servitors involved and ensuring necessary assistance for their presence at the hearing.