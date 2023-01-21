Koraput: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put up posters at the district headquarters town of Koraput here seeking information on four wanted Maoists, a senior police officer said. The posters carrying pictures of the Maoists were found pasted in at least four places in the town. DIG (south-western range) Rajesh Pandit said that an NIA team that recently visited the district to take stock of the prevailing situation in the Red corridor made a list of wanted Maoists and put up posters declaring a cash reward between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for any person who provides information about them, leading to their arrest. The agency has promised to keep the informer’s identity a secret.

Local police officers identified the four as Jalumuri Srinu Babu alias Rhino of Dabbapalem village in Andhra Pradesh, Metturu Joga Rao alias Babu of Bathupura village in Andhra Pradesh, Gajarla Ravi alias Ganesh of Velishala in Telangana and Khillo Ranju alias Chanti of Kadaguma village in Odisha.