New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken over the Pahalgam terrorist attack case, intensifying its search for evidence and questioning eyewitnesses to unravel the terror conspiracy, officials said Sunday.

They said the anti-terror agency registered a case in Jammu Sunday following orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and several teams are involved in the investigation.

After the dastardly terror attack Tuesday afternoon that claimed 26 lives, a team of NIA officials led by its Inspector General (IG) was rushed to the site to assist the local police, the officials said.

They said NIA teams have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, looking for clues.

“The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation,” an NIA statement said.

The eyewitnesses are also being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir, it said.

The teams, overseen by an IG, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and a Superintendent of Police (SP) from the anti-terror agency, are examining eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, according to the statement issued by NIA.

In the targeted attack, a group of terrorists killed male tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking with their families including young children and parents at the meadow touted as ‘Mini Switzerland’ for its serene beauty.

Separate teams of NIA officials have been visiting across the country to seek details from survivors of the terrorist attack, said to be orchestrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the officials said.

NIA teams have recorded accounts from victims’ family members in Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal among other states, they said.

Initial investigations into the dastardly terror attack indicate that the number of terrorists involved could range from five to seven, they said.

The attackers were also aided by at least two local militants who received training in Pakistan, the officials said.

Security agencies have released sketches of three terrorists suspected to be involved in the attack. The trio, from Pakistan, are said to be Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh each for information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists.

The probe suggested that the terrorists used body cameras to record their barbaric act, the officials said, quoting eyewitnesses.

