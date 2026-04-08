Mumbai: Popular television actress Nia Sharma, who is currently seen as a mischief maker in the dating-reality show “MTV Splitsvilla”, has hilariously shared that she “lowkey” only cares strongly about nice outfits and her Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

Nia took to Instagram, where she wrote about her candid and unapologetic take on priorities. She also shared a string of images of herself from the shoot of the dating-reality show “MTV Splitsvilla.”

“Lowkey, I only care about my Outfits and my RTGS.Can’t register anything beyond that. @mtvsplitsvilla,” Nia wrote as the caption.

Talking about the show, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

It follows young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

Talking about Nia, she is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’ and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

The actress is also back on the sets of the new edition of “Laughter Chef’s Fun Unlimited.”

In other news, April 8, Nia was seen with her best friend, Krystle D’Souza, driving around Mumbai. Taking to her social media account, Krystle shared a fun video of the two having a blast in the car.

She captioned it as, “High on coffee and some careless whispers.”

The actresses were seen singing a popular English song and jamming to it.