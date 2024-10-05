Mumbai: Actress Nia Sharma showcased her cooking skills she learnt on the sets of the culinary show she was a part of as she made the perfect Navratri delicacy.

The actress, who seems to be fasting on the occasion of Navratri, took to Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of sabudana tikkis cooked to perfection.

Proud of what she made, the actress tagged Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who is the judge of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” and wrote “look what I have made”.

She then tagged her co-contestant Aly Goni, who won maximum stars in the show and said: “You have competition. Who said the Laughter Chef got over”.

Celebrated twice in a year for nine days, Navratri is one of the biggest Hindu festivals, where avatars of Goddess Durga are worshiped for nine days. Devotees often observe fast and avoid grains, white salt, meat, garlic and onion among many other things.

Talking about Nia, she will be seen as one of the contestants in the 18th edition of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan.

On September 30, Nia shared a series of goofy pictures with the star cast of the cooking-based television show ‘Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment ahead of it going off-air.

As the show wraps up, Nia’s nostalgic posts celebrate the laughter and connections forged during its run. Taking to Instagram, Nia posted a gamut of photos from the celebrations held at Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain’s residence.

The post also captures candid and goofy moments with fellow cast members Arjun Bijlani, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, and Aly Goni.

Nia captioned the post, “This is us..VIBE: Pure Goals #laughterchefs… Probably the nicest time ever on a set… onscreen and offscreen it was only love and laughter throughout.”

‘Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment’ is all set to air its last episode in October.

As per an insider, “Laughter Chefs season one is all set to air its last episode in October, due to the upcoming season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.”

“Earlier the channel had conveyed all the actors and asked for their dates till January, 2025. However, the final contract was not signed with the actors. Extension is not happening anymore, and the show will air its last episode in October,” added the sources.