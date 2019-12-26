Mumbai: Nick Jonas has gifted a snowmobile to Priyanka Chopra on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. It was a white Christmas for Priyanka Chopra. The actress celebrated the festival with husband Nick Jonas driving a snowmobile.

They also enjoyed some quality time with their families. Nick gifted the snowmobile to Priyanka.

Priyanka and Nick both took to Instagram to share glimpses of their celebration with their fans. She shared a loved-up picture with Nick. The two are see posing with a Christmas tree in the picture.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared the picture saying, “It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas.”

Priyanka also shared pictures and video of her driving the snowmobile. She captioned it saying, “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas.”