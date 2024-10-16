Mumbai: During their recent world tour stop in Prague, the Jonas Brothers—Nick, Kevin, and Joe—delivered an energetic performance.

However, a video has surfaced online showing Nick Jonas abruptly leaving the stage mid-show. The clip, which has gained attention on social media, captures the moment of Nick noticing a laser being aimed at him from the crowd. After glancing upward and toward the audience, he quickly alerted his security team before hurrying off the stage. The video was posted by a fan page on Instagram. In another clip that is doing rounds on soicla media, a red laser is clearly visible targeting Nick’s head, while Kevin and Joe remained on stage.

The unsettling incident has left fans shocked, and many netizens took to social media platforms to express concern for the singer’s safety. Reacting to the viral footage, one fan commented, “Omg im so glad they are all safe.” Another wrote, “absolutely terrifying 🙁 I’m glad he’s okay).” One of the social media users shared a video, providing details of the incident. The post was captioned, “Jonas Brothers had to briefly stop their show tonight in Prague when someone in the audience pointed a laser aimed at Nick. The person was removed from the venue and the show continued. I’m glad Nick and the rest of the best is safe.” The incident occurred shortly after Nick made his return to social media following a brief break.

He marked his comeback on Instagram with a series of photos posing against a blue wall, captioning the post, “Been taking some me time from social media. Until I had this great photographer take these cool pics of me in front of this blue wall.” The Jonas Brothers have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. Their last performance was in Paris Sunday, and they are scheduled to perform in Krakow, Poland, Wednesday.