Sydney: A dynamic Nick Kyrgios and dogged Alex de Minaur powered Australia into the ATP Cup semifinals Thursday with an epic 2-1 win against the Tim Henman-led Britain, and they were joined by Russia who overpowered Argentina.

The home team clinched the tie after an 18-16 third set tie-breaker in the doubles to set up a potential blockbuster last four clash against Rafael Nadal’s Davis Cup-winning Spain who face Belgium, Friday.

Russia, spearheaded by World No.5 Daniil Medvedev won both their singles to sweep past Argentina. Their reward is a semifinal against either Novak Djokovic’s Serbia or Canada.

Kyrgios crushed Cameron Norrie in the opening singles 6-2, 6-2 before Dan Evans came through a memorable showdown against De Minaur 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) to set up the decisive, winner-takes-all doubles.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt took a huge gamble by dropping regular doubles pair John Peers and Chris Guccione in favour of Kyrgios and de Minaur, and it looked a poor decision when they lost the first set 3-6.

But, spurred by Kyrgios’ booming serve, they took the next 6-3 before a nail-biting tie-breaker that lasted more than half-an-hour.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury had four match points, which were all saved, with Australia finally converting on their fifth match point, sparking jubilant scenes.

“That was incredible tennis. All three matches today everyone gave 100 per cent and left it all out on the court,” said Hewitt. “Really proud of the boys, the way they were able to turn it around… it could have gone either way,” Hewitt added.

But it was Kyrgios who was the toast of the crowd. The mercurial Australian has been a model of concentration and focus at the ATP Cup, thriving in the team environment.

It is partly due to having a six-month suspended ban hanging over him, imposed in September for calling an Irish umpire a ‘potato’ and a ‘tool’ in Cincinnati.

“I love the team event,” Kyrgios said after the tie. “Rusty (Hewitt) is the best captain, the teammates have been supporting each other, being there for each other and that’s paid off,” he added.

In the second quarter-final, Karen Khachanov continued his hot run of form and got the ball rolling for Russia by beating an out-of-sorts Guido Pella 6-2, 7-6 (7/4). Medvedev, also unbeaten, quickly took charge of his showdown with World No. 13 Diego Schwartzman, but lost focus in the second and was slapped with a point penalty for twice smashing his racquet into the umpire’s chair during an argument with the official. He regrouped to race through the third set for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

Agencies