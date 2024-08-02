Paradip: The Odisha Fisheries Department, with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, rescued nine fishermen whose boat was stranded near the Mahanadi River mouth for more than two hours Friday, police said.

All the fishermen were rescued safely from the tidal wave at the river mouth where the Mahanadi meets the Bay of Bengal, near Paradip, according to an official from the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office.

Earlier, the SRC had instructed the Fisheries & Animal Resource Development Department and the Coast Guard in Paradip to take immediate action for the safe return of the fishermen.

Officials said the boat was stranded at the river mouth near Nehru Bungalow in the port town of Jagatsinghpur district.

PTI