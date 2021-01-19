Jharsuguda: A nine-year-old girl, who along with her family members suffered burn injuries at her home under mysterious circumstances, breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rourkela Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ipsit Kaur.

Notably, a family comprising an elderly woman, her brother, her son and a male domestic help resides at Hariom Vihar in Brajarajnagar of Jharsuguda district.

Its noteworthy to know that her daughter and granddaughter had come to visit her parents’ house.

January 11, after having dinner the family members went to sleep. The elderly woman, her son, daughter and granddaughter were all sleeping on the ground floor while her brother and the domestic help were sleeping on the first floor.

Later in the night, fire broke out on the ground floor, charring them seriously.

Hearing their cries, neighbours came to their rescue and rushed them to a nearby hospital and then to IGH, Rourkela for better treatment.

The police have arrested three persons in this connection.

