Meerut: A woman passenger was allegedly gang-raped inside a running bus for entire night Friday and was later thrown out of the bus.

She was found lying unconscious on Delhi Road in Meerut Saturday and was rushed to the hospital where she later related the traumatic experience.

This is the third such incident in Uttar Pradesh in the last about one month when a woman passenger on way to Delhi was gang raped on a moving bus and, that too, by the staff.

The victim, according to reports, told the police that she had boarded a bus from Bhaisali bus stand Friday night. On the bus, she was given cold drink which had apparently been spiked after which she lost consciousness and was gang-raped by the driver and the conductor through the entire night.

The victim is a native of Sardhana town of Meerut district.

Police have recorded the statement of the woman and sent her for medical examination.

SSP of Meerut, Ajay Sahni, confirmed the incident and said that efforts were on to nab the culprits.

He said that they were also taking the help of the CCTV footage to collect evidence and also to help them in identifying the culprits.

IANS