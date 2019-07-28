Dehradun: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday assured all support for the overall development of the Himalayan states and consider all their vital issues.

Addressing a Himalayan conclave of the 10 Himalayan states at the hill resort of Mussoorie, Sitharaman said the Centre would provide all necessary help to address the issues related to the Himalayan states. “The Himalayan states are on the top priority list of the Centre,” she said.

All the vital issues which were discussed in the conclave would be considered by the Centre, she said. Stating that the Himalayan states are the vital part of India, she lauded the efforts to hold such conclave saying it was being felt for a long time that such conference should be held.

To bring down the scourge of the widespread migration from the hills, she said special efforts are needed to solve this issue. Panchayati Raj institutions can play vital role in this regard, the Finance Minister said. She said start-ups can also play big role in these areas to provide employment opportunities and create new employment opportunities for the youths.

For carrying out the developmental activities in these areas, she said the vital environmental concerns should not be ignored. “We have to carry out sustainable development in these areas,” she said.

Stating that the local people have played big role in these states, Sitharaman called for providing more facilities to them and also strengthen the local democratic institutions.