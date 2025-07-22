Bhubaneswar: Eleven blocks of Odisha have been included in the Aspirational Block Programme of the NITI Aayog, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Tuesday.

The programme focuses on improving governance to enhance the quality of life of citizens and service delivery in the remotest and less developed blocks of India. This is done through converging existing schemes, defining outcomes, and monitoring them constantly to bridge gaps.

Five blocks of Keonjhar district and six of Mayurbhanj district have been added to the programme.

With this, a total of 40 blocks of Odisha have now become Aspirational Blocks.

As per the statement, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had requested the NITI Aayog to include these blocks under its programme.

Accepting Majhi’s request, the NITI Aayog has included these blocks in the Aspirational Programme.

The new blocks that have been included in the programme are Champua, Jhumpura, Keonjhar Sadar, Patna and Telkoi of Keonjhar district and Behalda, Bijataala, Jamada, Kusumi, Rairangpur and Tiringi of Mayurbhanj district, it said.

A notification in this regard was issued by the NITI Aayog Tuesday.

The broad contours of the programme are convergence of central & state schemes, collaboration of central, state-level nodal officers & district collectors, and competition among blocks through monthly delta ranking. Due to this programme, development is being accelerated in these areas.