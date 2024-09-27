Rourkela: In a significant milestone in research excellence, 25 faculty members of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela have been recognised among top 2 per cent ‘Most Cited Scientists’ globally by the prestigious Stanford University-Elsevier research survey. The ranking features two categories: CareerLong Impact (1996-2023) and Single-Year Impact for 2023. While 15 faculty members from the premier institute have been acknowledged for their long-term research contributions, 25 were recognised for their research citations in the year 2023.

Notably, 13 faculty members made it to both lists. This ranking which acknowledges scientists based on the impact of their research work, citation index, and other critical academic parameters is widely respected across the global academic community. The Stanford-Elsevier ranking evaluates the performance of scientists over their careers and also emphasises their recent contributions, making this recognition particularly notable for the selected scholars. Reacting to this commendable achievement, Director NIT Rourkela, K Umamaheshwar Rao stated, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our faculty members for their remarkable research contributions and high-impact publications that have established benchmarks in their fields. This achievement highlights our institution’s commitment to excellence in research and showcases the significant global impact of our faculty’s work.”

Under this ranking, the scientists are categorised into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the ScienceMetrix classification system. The career-long data are updated through the end of 2023, while the recent year data pertains to citations accrued during the calendar year 2023.