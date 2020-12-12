Jajpur: Over 400 stone crushing units are operating in Dharmashala area of Jajpur. About 50 of them are mega stone crushing units. It was alleged that the mega units are in operation taking advantage of the loopholes in the official guidelines. They are producing stone chips excessive of the permitted limits. They are accused of violating environmental norms.

On the other hand, the administration has been dillydallying on taking action against the illegal stone crushing units.

Reports said, most of the mega stone crushing units operate at Dankari, Rahadpur, Kusumpur and Bichhakhandi by greasing the palms of the officials.

These units have been producing huge quantities of stone chips. They are flouting SPCB norms meant for environment protection.

But no action is being taken against such units, it was alleged.

It may be noted that the Orissa High Court has recently directed the district administration to shut down all illegal crusher units within January 9, 2021 after hearing a PIL. Thereafter, a task force was formed comprising all tehsildars , BDOs , labour officials, officials of Odisha State Pollution Control Board and police to close all the illegal units.

Following it, the district administration identified 243 illegal crusher units in the district and decided to shut down all these units. In the first phase, the district administration has sealed 55 illegal stone crusher units December 3.

Pramod Kumar Behera, the regional officer of OSPCB, was contacted over phone, but he did not respond.

PNN