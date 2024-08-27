Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo Tuesday said there has been no announcement of giving free electricity up to 300 units in the state.

The clarification of Deo, who is also the energy minister, came amid demand for free electricity up to 300 units, which was one of the election promises of the BJP.

The deputy chief minister said that it is noticed that in some parts of the Bargarh district, deliberate “misinformation” is being spread and electricity consumer meters are being removed.

“It is not only illegal, but also highly unsafe for public at large. Only trained and qualified technical people are authorized to handle installation or removal of electricity meters. If any untoward incident takes place in such areas due to unauthorized removal of the meter, the distribution company will be responsible,” the DCM said.

Singh Deo said in the assembly: “The correct position is that availing up to 300 units of electricity by way of installing Rooftop Solar under PM Suryaghar Muft Bijlee Yojna is a part of a new Government of India scheme.”

Under the scheme, the central government gives a subsidy of Rs 78,000 on installation of a 3 KW Solar Plant on the rooftop. It is capable of producing more than 300 units per month which is highly beneficial to electricity consumers as they can significantly reduce the electricity bill by such self-generation of solar power, he said.

He urged the electricity consumers to participate in the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijlee Yojna and benefit from the same.

He also sought help of the MLAs in assisting the people to take benefits of the central scheme.

PTI