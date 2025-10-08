Berhampur: Arrests are yet to be made in connection with the murder of BJP member Pitabash Panda, who was an advocate, in Odisha’s Ganjam district, even as 30 people have been interrogated and six police teams are working to identify those behind the incident, an official said Wednesday

Panda was shot dead from a close range by two armed men, who came on a bike, near his residence in Baikuntha Nagar in the Baidyanathpur police station area Monday.

“We have formed six teams with a senior officer in each of those to investigate the incident. Each team has been assigned specific jobs — identification of the accused, analysis of CCTV footage, search of the shooters and technical probe, among others,” SP Saravana Vivek M said.

“In the last two days, 30 people have been interrogated, footage of over 75 CCTV cameras analysed, and raids conducted at 20 locations. The teams are on their jobs and hope there will be a breakthrough soon,” he added.

The SP said they have gathered some clues but refused to share details about those, citing the ongoing investigation.

“It was a pre-planned murder. The exact firearm used in the murder would be known from the ballistic report. Experts are analysing the bullet retrieved from the body of the deceased to prepare the report,” he said.

A two-member team of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

“The assailants might have fired at the upper portion of his right chest from a two-meter range,” said professor Sudeepa Das, one of the doctors who performed the post-mortem examination.

She said the bullet, however, was retrieved from the upper lumbar spine.

“The death occurred due to haemorrhage and shock as a result of the acute blood loss caused by gunshot injuries to the right lung and great vessels of the thorax,” she said.

“Approximately 4 litres of blood was lost after the firing,” she added.

