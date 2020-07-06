Cuttack: Gadagadia ghat of Mahanadi in the Silver City here will remain empty in the Hindu month of Shravan (July/August) as the state government has banned this year’s Bol Bom Yatra due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Gadagadia ghat of Mahanadi is the most popular spot for Bol Bom devotees of several districts to collect the holy water. Every year, thousands of devotees gather at Gadagadia ghat to collect water from Mahanadi and begin their journey to various Shiva temples in several districts including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and Jagatsinghpur.

The Bol Bom devotees usually collect the holy water Friday and Saturday in the month of July and August and they pour the water on Shiva lings at various temples Monday morning.

Dhabaleshwar shrine near Cuttack city, Kapilash temple in Dhenkanal, Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Srilokanath temple in Puri, Ladubaba Peeth in Nayagarh and Grameshwar temple in Jagatsinghpur district are some of the most popular Shaivite shrines for the Bol Bom devotees.

“Thousands of Bol Bom devotees usually congregate at the Gadagadia ghat to collect holy water from Mahanadi. Members of many voluntary and religious outfits also gather at the ghat to provide food and service to the devotees. The entire atmosphere is filled with devotion. This year, Gadagadia ghat will remain empty due to the ban on Bol Bom Yatra,” said a local.

According to the locals, many roadside vending stalls usually come up in the Cuttack city to sell specially-designed pots, dress materials and water-carrying sticks to the Bol Bom devotees. “This year, no vending stall has come up to deal in items for Bol Bom devotees,” they said. Devotees lament but understand the gravity of the situation.

“I have been undertaking Bol Bom Yatra and pouring holy water on Shiva Lings for last 30 years. Lord Shiva has been kind to my family. The novel coronavirus outbreak has hindered this year’s yatra,” said Hadibandhu Pradhan, a devotee.

“I have been working outside Odisha for the last several years. But, I usually return to Odisha in the month of Shravan every year to undertake Bol Bom Yatra. This year, I am unable to return to Odisha for the yatra in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Now, I have heard that the state government has banned this year’s yatra due to the pandemic. I will try to pour holy water on the Shiva Ling at a shrine close to my workplace,” said Tukuna Behera, another devotee.