Chandbali: Amid reports about possible spread of COVID-19 after the arrival of two ships from China with Chinese nationals on board at Dhamra port in Bhadrak, the port authorities dismissed the reports as rumours, Thursday.

In a press statement made by the Adani-operated port, it made it clear that the two ships were from Bangladesh with 44 Chinese nationals onboard. It added that the ships have anchored at the port to carry steel.

After the spread of coronavirus in China, the Dhamra port has adopted precautionary measures while there is no permission for the port to allow arrival of foreign people from cargo ships anchoring on the jetty.

The port authorities have been routinely sharing information with the Central and the state governments about foreign ships docking here.

Two ships from Bangladesh have anchored at Dhamra port here. Before coming here, the 44 Chinese staff deboarded at Chittagong port in Bangladesh. These Chinese officials had been staying in waters and not gone back home for a long time. Therefore, there is no possibility of coronavirus spread— it was made clear in the statement.

Meanwhile, security chief of the port, Sunil Thomas, apprised the Collector and the SP about the rumours about ships.

PNN