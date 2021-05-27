Bhubaneswar: The Health department Wednesday said that there will not be any Covid vaccination drive in seven districts of Odisha, which were affected by cyclone Yaas, Thursday.

The districts are Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda and Sundargarh. The Health department has, meanwhile, planned 586 sessions of vaccination in the state Thursday.

The department said that it was able to inoculate a total of 49,208 persons as the drive was suspended in 11 districts and Bhubaneswar city Wednesday. A total of 390 active sites were planned for the ongoing Covid vaccination drive Wednesday.

According to government officials, till now the state has been able to inoculate a total of 72,78,660 persons. The government is currently not facing the shortage of vaccine doses.

While the government is left with 2,61,120 doses of Covishield from the central quota, it has 2,46,460 Covishield doses that were procured by the state from the manufacturer directly.

PNN