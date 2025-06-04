New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Member Priyank Kanoongo expressed deep concern and vowed accountability in a public statement.

Taking to X, Kanoongo wrote: “The incident of the death of innocent people in the stampede during the celebration of victory in the IPL cricket tournament in Karnataka is very sad. The incident is being taken cognisance of, the responsibility of the culprits will be fixed after investigation, and no culprit will be allowed to escape. Citizens are requested to send information about the injured and dead directly to me by email, and participate in helping the victims. Information of any victim should not be hidden, and it is our duty to get them justice.”

The incident occurred outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Wednesday as an estimated crowd of over 2 lakh people gathered to celebrate RCB’s first-ever IPL title win.

The crowd overwhelmed the stadium’s official 35,000-person capacity, leading to panic and a fatal stampede near the main gates.

The Karnataka government has confirmed that 11 people, mostly young girls and boys, lost their lives, while 33 others were injured, though all are now reported to be out of danger.

Addressing the press later that evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the incident a “big tragedy” and visited the injured at Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals.

“One lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha. The capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium is 35,000, but about 2 to 3 lakh people gathered at the stadium. No one expected this turnout,” he said.

Among the dead, most are young girls and boys. We are providing Rs 10 lakh compensation for each deceased’s family. The injured will receive free treatment.”

Siddaramaiah maintained that the situation was unforeseen and stressed that a magisterial inquiry would reveal if there were lapses in planning or security. The report is expected within 15 days.

When questioned by journalists on whether his remarks absolved the administration, Siddaramaiah responded sharply:

“The media should not ask questions like an opposition party… I don’t want to play politics in this. Let us wait for the outcome of the probe.”

The incident has already triggered a wave of criticism from opposition parties, particularly the BJP, over alleged administrative failure. However, the Chief Minister reiterated his focus on accountability over politics.

IANS