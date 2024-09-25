Bhubaneswar: No DJ music will be played at Dussehra pandals and during the immersion procession in the Capital city, Twin City Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda said Tuesday. “No DJ music vehicle will be allowed. The effort is to make Dussehra free of vibrato music, alcohol and plastic,” he told reporters.

The decisions were taken by the Commissionerate Police in consultation with all the stakeholders during a preparatory meeting here. BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, local MLAs, senior police officials, Fire Service officials, and representatives of WATCO and Tata Power were present on the occasion. This apart, the musical melody programme at the puja pandals will be allowed till 10pm instead of midnight. The puja committees have abeen asked not to use crackers with high decibel during ‘Ravana Podi’. They have also assured to ditch plastic and chemicals during the making of the idols.

In a first, the puja committee members will also take an oath to abide by the guidelines, sources said. The Excise department will take measures to prevent illegal liquor sale during the puja. The government has readied a single window clearance system for the puja committees to get the required licence for organising the puja and immersion procession. The Commissionerate Police has approved a total of 171 puja pandals in City, the sources added. In view of the celebrations, women police officers will also be deployed at the pandal.