Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday said it has tested a total of 2,441 samples from suspected COVID-19 patients and the total positive cases in the state remained at 42 till Wednesday evening.

Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the government (COVID-19 management) said, “Up to 12 noon Wednesday, a total of 2,441 samples were tested. The number of positive cases stood at 42. Two persons have already been cured and discharged from hospitals.”

The official said the state has 39 active cases. “Out of 42 positive cases, 34 are from Bhubaneswar, 3 from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Kendrapara. On the other side, 91 persons are under hospital isolation as on Wednesday in different hospitals.”

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Secretary to Chief Minister VK Pandian Wednesday paid a visit to Kendrapara, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts to oversee the COVID-19 hospital arrangements there. They interacted with Collectors and officers of different departments.

With regard to violation of lockdown norms, the government said 269 cases were registered in the state during last 48 hours for violations of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19.

This included 252 cases for violation of lockdown, four cases for violation of ‘home quarantine’, three cases for rumour-mongering and 10 for others. 300 persons have been arrested for different violations. Till Wednesday, 55 cases have been registered in the state for rumour-mongering. Bagchi said the order for mandatory use of masks while venturing out will be applicable from Thursday. Faces of babies below two years should not be covered besides other senior citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, the state government sealed the posh Satya Nagar area here and declared the locality as a “containment zone” after a person without any recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. An order issued by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the positive case of COVID-19 detected in Satya Nagar area had no recent travel history neither to any other country nor to any part of India.

To contain any possible spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the zone, the order issued by BMC Commissioner PC Chaudhary said.

All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home and all the shopping establishments be closed immediately, the order said. The supply of essential commodities and medicines will be ensured through various teams formed by the BMC. The civic body will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements in the containment zone and inhabitants can call Helpline No 1929 for any complaints. All government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone would also remain shut forthwith. No detail information about the Satya Nagar patient was immediately available. Some other areas of Bhubaneswar like Surya Nagar, Bomikhal, Sundarpada, Jadupur and Begunia have already been sealed and declared as containment zones following COVID-19 cases being confirmed in the localities.