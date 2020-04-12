Marriage proposals from eligible bachelors from an Uttar Pradesh village are being turned down for a strange reason.

The reason is lack of electricity and acute water shortage.

The men from Shri Tara Majra, just 35 km south of Allahabad have not only been rejected by the women from Allahabad’s rural areas but even from the interiors of neighbouring districts like Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot as life in Majra is full of hardships.

The village, with a population of less than 1,000, has 50 bachelors between the age group of 18 to 29 years hunting for brides.

The village has no electricity and only one hand pump, installed in the year 2002. The hand pump is the single source of water in the village as water in the single well in the village is unusable.

Even the children despise the village as their friends from other villages mock them. “We become a laughing stock among children of other villages when they learn that we are living without electricity”, said a child.

Though the authorities concerned and people’s representatives have promised to look into the matter, nothing positive has emerged yet.