Bhubaneswar: The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has announced that there will be no public grievance hearing at the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell July 22 (Monday).

This change is due to the commencement of the first session of the 17th Legislative Assembly on the same day.

The public hearing, typically held every Monday, was also closed July 8 due to the Rath Yatra festival.

The public grievance hearing, which was resumed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi July 1 after a 16-year hiatus, will not take place as scheduled this Monday.

The department issued a circular regarding this decision Friday, ensuring that the public is informed about the temporary suspension of the grievance hearing process.

