New Delhi: The Delhi High Court refused Tuesday to grant any interim relief to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife seeking quashing of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. The high court also asked the ED to respond to the plea by Abhishek and his wife Rujira Banerjee within three days. Justice Yogesh Khanna listed the matter for further hearing September 27.

Abhishek and his wife Rujira were asked by the agency to personally appear before it Tuesday in Delhi along with a voluminous set of documents. They have contended that they are residents of Kolkata and should not be compelled to join the probe in the national capital.

The ED opposed the plea saying money laundering has national and trans-national ramifications and its investigation is not restricted to any police station or area.