Bolangir: Instances of PDS beneficiaries defying restrictions and social distancing order have been reported from parts of Bolangir district Wednesday. This has spread anger and panic among the netizens here.

People in huge numbers gathered around a school to collect their ration despite repeated warnings and awareness. When contacted, locals blamed the distributors of not delivering the ration at homes but asking them to collect at the school. As a result, the risk of coronavirus is growing in the area.

A similar scene was seen in Rugudipada Little Flower Nursery School in Bolangir Wednesday. Huge number of ration beneficiaries disregarded social distance while collecting the PDS rice in the school.

The state govt has strictly advised officials to deliver ration and monthly pensions at home. However, locals here have to pay the price of gathering and spreading of coronavirs due to the negligent attitude of officials concerned.

As coronavirus is on the rise and spreading rapily, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appealed people in the state to implement the lockdown seriously and protect their families. The district administration officials are also continuously stressing on the importance of social distancing.

PNN