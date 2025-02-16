Bhubaneswar: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers are now prohibited from taking leave without prior approval from the Chief Secretary, according to a notification issued Saturday by the General Administration and Public Grievance department.

Reports have indicated that several officers have been taking leave without authorisation, leading to disruptions in administrative work. The government has taken note of such cases and decided to enforce discipline within the bureaucratic setup.

“It has come to our attention that, in some cases, officers are availing leave or leaving headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the Chief Secretary. This results in unavoidable dislocation of official work,” the notification read.

“It is therefore decided that, prior permission from the Chief Secretary shall be mandatory for all IAS officers of the state while availing leave as well as leaving headquarters,” it further stated.

PNN & Agencies