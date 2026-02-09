A bizarre video doing the rounds on social media has left viewers equal parts shocked, stunned and slightly bewildered. In the clip, a scooter parked in a no-parking zone is being lifted by a crane. The twist? Its owner decides the best form of protest is to sit on the scooter. The crane operator, unfazed, lifts both the scooter and the rider into the air.

According to the video, the young man repeatedly pleads with the traffic police to stop, but instead of backing off, the crane turns the situation into an unexpected “air ride.” For a few moments, the man can be seen calmly seated on his scooter, suspended mid-air, as stunned onlookers watch what looks like a scene straight out of a slapstick film.

The clip has triggered an online meltdown. Social media users are furious, amused, and confused all at once. Many have slammed the incident as reckless and unsafe, while others jokingly asked whether this was a new form of punishment or a premium towing service. Several users said enforcing traffic rules is fine but turning violators into flying passengers might be a step too far.

The video, shared by an account named @Lawyer_Kalpana, has garnered millions of views. While the exact location was initially unclear, the incident is reportedly from Nagpur, Maharashtra. Calls are now growing for authorities to explain how a routine challan turned into an impromptu stunt show in the name of traffic enforcement.