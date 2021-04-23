New Delhi: Sanoj Mishra, director of the movie Shashank has denied in the Delhi High Court that the film is based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has said the story portrays struggle of outsiders in the industry. The filmmaker claimed that there is so much of difference in the name of movie Shashank and Sushant Singh Rajput. The film’s story is based on four persons who struggle and fight against nepotism in the film industry in Mumbai. So there cannot be any comparison between the two.

The director made the submissions in an affidavit filed in response to a suit filed by Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh. Singh has sought to restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies.

Some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects, based on Rajput’s life, mentioned in the plea, are – Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A star was lost, Shashank and an unnamed crowd-funded film.

According to the suit, Nyay is scheduled to be released in June. It said shooting has commenced with regard to Suicide or Murder: A star was lost and Shashank.

The Delhi High Court asked April 20 the producers of these proposed and upcoming films to respond to the plea. It has listed the matter for hearing May 24.

Mishra filed his response through advocate AP Singh. He also raised the issue of territorial jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court to entertain the suit. Mishra said Krishna is a resident resident of Bihar and the FIR in relation to the actor’s death was also filed there while other pending cases are in Mumbai and even the addresses of defendants are situated in Maharashtra and the jurisdiction of Delhi High Court to entertain the suit is not made out.

“The film of defendant No. 7 (Mishra) Shashank is totally based on portraying struggle of outsiders in Bollywood. The theme and story is based on four young boys. Defendant No. 7 is also great example of struggle as an outsider of Mumbai in Bollywood,” the reply said.

The director vehemently denied that his film was based on life of Krishna’s son and urged the court that the suit be dismissed.