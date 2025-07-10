Islamabad: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday rejected rumours regarding the possible ouster of President Asif Ali Zardari and termed it a “malicious campaign.”

Naqvi’s statement was in reaction to speculation on social media platforms that army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was set to replace Zardari as president of the country.

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chief of army staff,” Naqvi asserted in a post on X, but stopped short of naming anyone.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he said.

He went on to say that President Zardari “enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces.”

He quoted President Zardari as having “clearly” stated: “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

Naqvi stressed that Munir’s “sole focus” was Pakistan’s strength and stability, and “nothing else”.

“To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah,” Naqvi added.

Munir was elevated to the post of army chief in 2022 for a tenure of three years, but last year the government increased the tenure term to five years. The government can also extend it by another term.

Zardari was elected last year as president for a five-year tenure as a quid pro quo for supporting the candidacy of Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister.

Both Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have maintained good working ties with the establishment. Bilawal was asked to head the delegation which visited various world capitals to explain the circumstances of the recent India-Pakistan conflict, which, observers said, showed the trust he enjoyed with the powerful circles.

